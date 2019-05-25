Atacan la sede jerezana del diario digital 'La Voz del Sur'

Según ha difundido el diario digital La Voz del Sur a través de un editorial, su sede jerezana sufrió durante la medianoche de este viernes un ataque protagonizado por dos individuos sin identificar. "Es llamativa y significativa la coincidencia con el momento final de la campaña, con los ánimos febriles de algunos hooligans políticos que ayer venían de sus actos de exaltación de fin de campaña", denuncia.

En el escrito publicado este sábado, este medio digital se queja de las informaciones vertidas por OK Diario, dirigido por Eduardo Inda, acusando a la cabecera jerezana de ser “fundada por afines al PSOE y miembros del partido” y hablando del reparto global de publicidad institucional por el Ayuntamiento de Jerez. Un reparto del que, tal y como aclaran en el editorial, no sólo se ha beneficiado La Voz del Sur, sino que "otros medios de comunicación social también lo han recibido".

"En este caso, y para los cobardes violentos de anoche, debemos ser culpables de algo malo, muy malo, en su opinión, que al parecer manifiestan con violencia. Porque como hoy en día es casi imposible creer en las casualidades, no tenemos más remedio que pensar que, por desgracia, el incidente no es aislado, ni fruto de una simple gamberrada. Ojalá fuera así", remata el editorial después de subrayar que no se trata de un incidente aislado, ni fruto de una simple gamberrada.

