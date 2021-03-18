Barcelona
El actor barcelonés Jordi Sánchez ha recibido este miércoles el alta hospitalaria tras un mes y medio ingresado en el Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz (Madrid) por covid-19.
Sánchez ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram su primera imagen después de recibir el alta tras superar el covid-19.
El actor de La que se avecina ha expresado su agradecimiento al Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Diaz: "Gracias por su talento, sus cuidados, su paciencia. Gracias por sacarme de ésta".
Y ha añadido: "Gracias a todos esos mensajes de amigos y compañeros, que tanto emocionan y ayudan cuando te despiertan. Y gracias a todas esas personas que, sin conocerme de nada, me han hecho llegar su cariño".
El actor, que pasó 24 días entubado y con un coma inducido durante su ingreso, salió de la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos el pasado 9 de marzo.
