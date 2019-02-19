Un fallo en la red ha dejado a parte de la cartera de clientes de tecnología HFC (Híbrido de Fibra Coaxial) de Vodafone en toda España sin acceso a Internet fijo desde la pasada madrugada.
Fuentes de la compañía han explicado que este fallo de red está próximo a ser solucionado y han señalado que todavía se desconocen tanto el número de clientes afectados como las causas del mismo.
En su cuenta de Twitter, la operadora ha anunciado que todos los clientes que se hayan visto afectados por la incidencia en algunas líneas fijas podrán navegar de manera ilimitada este martes desde su línea móvil.
"Estamos recuperando el servicio y quedará restablecido completamente en los próximos minutos. Sentimos las molestias", recoge el tuit de la cuenta oficial de Vodafone España.
Desde Facua advierten que los clientes tienen derecho a poner una reclamación a la operadora y recuerdan que: "la compensación se da si has estado sin conexión al menos seis horas de 8:00 a 22:00".
Si eres uno de los afectados por la interrupción del servicio de internet de #VODAFONE. Pon reclamación formal a la operadora (solicita la clave identificativa). La compensación se da si has estado sin conexión al menos 6 horas en horario de 8 a 22 horas.— FACUA (@facua) 19 de febrero de 2019
Este fallo en la red se produce en momento en el que se acerca el final de las negociaciones de Vodafone España con los representantes de los trabajadores en torno al Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) anunciado por la empresa para alrededor de 1.200 empleados, en torno a un 23,5% de la plantilla.
