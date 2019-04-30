Seis de cada diez madrileños aprueban la gestión de Manuela Carmena al frente del Ayuntamiento, según la última Encuesta de Calidad de Vida y Satisfacción con los Servicios Públicos de la Ciudad de Madrid en 2019 a la que ha tenido acceso Cadena Ser.
Seis de cada diez ciudadanos cosideran positiva la implantación de Madrid Central y la remodelación de Gran Vía
Se trata del mejor dato obtenido durante su mandato, que se equipara al que consiguió el presidente Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón en 2008 y, supera con mucha diferencia la calificación de Ana Botella en 2012, a la que suspendieron el 60% de los madrileños. La misma calificación ha obtenido el equipo de Gobierno. De los 8.000 encuestados, la mayoría ha resaltado su transparencia y honestidad.
Respecto a las preguntas relacionadas con la movilidad, Madrid Central y la remodelación de Gran Vía se trata de una medida positiva también para seis de cada diez ciudadanos. Carmena aseguró hace unas semanas que esta iniciativa de restringir el tráfico en el centro de la ciudad "se confirma un acierto" después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) haya denegado la medida cautelar solicitada por la Comunidad contra la zona de bajas emisiones de la capital.
La limpieza es el problema que más alerta a los madrileños que, aunque ha caído 12 puntos, es la principal preocupación para un 29% de los encuestados. Además, la contaminación y los atascos también han sido dos aspectos resaltados como negativos.
