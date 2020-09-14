madridActualizado:
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha decidido retirar la publicidad de los balones de LaLiga en los bolardos de la capital. La marca deportiva Puma se ha convertido desde este año en suministrador oficial de los balones de LaLiga y para celebrar el arranque de la nueva temporada emprendieron una campaña publicitaria conjunta con Madrid.
La polémica campaña recubría las famosas bolas de piedra con tela, y más de un transeúnte se ha lesionado dando patadas a lo que aparentemente eran simples pelotas. "Los acabamos de retirar", ha dicho recientemente la vicealcaldesa Begoña Villacís.
Las famosas bolas de piedra que delimitan las aceras de la capital sirven de disuasores ante eventuales atentados, pasaron de ser grises a blancas y amarillas, como los nuevos esféricos que patean los jugadores de Primera y Segunda División.
Este hecho ha provocado un gran revuelo en redes sociales y los usuarios de Twitter han hecho eco de lo sucedido con todo tipo de comentarios al respecto: Uno de ellos interpeló directamente al alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y a Villacís: "¿A qué puñetero iluminado se le ha ocurrido que era buena idea disfrazar los bolardos esféricos de granito como si fueran balones de fútbol?".
A lo que la vicealcadesa de la ciudad respondió en su perfil oficial de Twitter, afirmando que el internauta llevaba toda la razón y que los borlardos podrían llevar a equivoco.
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid había colocado carteles en algunas de estas instalaciones advirtiendo del peligro con el mensaje "No golpear, elemento rígido", pero incluso con la advertencia no ha sido suficiente.
Por lo que finalmente el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, se ha visto obligado a retirar la campaña publicitaria junto con Puma.
