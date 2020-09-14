Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Madrid se ve obligado a retirar los balones de LaLiga en bolardos porque la gente les daba patadas

Público
Público

Ayuntamiento de Madrid El Ayuntamiento de Madrid se ve obligado a retirar los balones de LaLiga en bolardos porque la gente les daba patadas

La iniciativa de la capital junto a la marca deportiva Puma ha suscitado una gran polémica tras el inicio de la campaña porque la gente confundía las bolas gigantes de piedra con pelotas de fútbol.

Bolardos con la apariencia de balones de LaLiga en Madrid. / Twitter
Bolardos con la apariencia de balones de LaLiga en Madrid. / Twitter

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha decidido retirar la publicidad de los balones de LaLiga en los bolardos de la capital. La marca deportiva Puma se ha convertido desde este año en suministrador oficial de los balones de LaLiga y para celebrar el arranque de la nueva temporada emprendieron una campaña publicitaria conjunta con Madrid.

La polémica campaña recubría las famosas bolas de piedra con tela, y más de un transeúnte se ha lesionado dando patadas a lo que aparentemente eran simples pelotas. "Los acabamos de retirar", ha dicho recientemente la vicealcaldesa Begoña Villacís.

Las famosas bolas de piedra que delimitan las aceras de la capital sirven de disuasores ante eventuales atentados, pasaron de ser grises a blancas y amarillas, como los nuevos esféricos que patean los jugadores de Primera y Segunda División. 

Este hecho ha provocado un gran revuelo en redes sociales y los usuarios de Twitter han hecho eco de lo sucedido con todo tipo de comentarios al respecto: Uno de ellos interpeló directamente al alcalde, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y a Villacís: "¿A qué puñetero iluminado se le ha ocurrido que era buena idea disfrazar los bolardos esféricos de granito como si fueran balones de fútbol?".

A lo que la vicealcadesa de la ciudad respondió en su perfil oficial de Twitter, afirmando que el internauta llevaba toda la razón y que los borlardos podrían llevar a equivoco. 

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid había colocado carteles en algunas de estas instalaciones advirtiendo del peligro con el mensaje "No golpear, elemento rígido", pero incluso con la advertencia no ha sido suficiente.

Por lo que finalmente el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, se ha visto obligado a retirar la campaña publicitaria junto con Puma. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público