El Ayuntamiento de Madrid  remunicipaliza las escuelas de tauromaquia

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, junto a la delegada del Área de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte, Andrea Levy, visita el frontón Beti Jai, en Madrid (España) a 25 de agosto de 2020. EUROPA PRESS/Ricardo Rubio
José Luis Martínez-Almeida, junto a la delegada de Cultura, Andrea Levy. — EUROPA PRESS/Ricardo Rubio.

madrid

alejandro tena

El pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha aprobado este martes la remunicipalización de las escuelas de tauromaquia. De esta forma, el área de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte, en manos de la concejala del PP Andrea Levy, se encargará de la gestión directa de este centro, que durante años ha recibido cuantiosas subvenciones públicas.

