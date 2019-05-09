Publicidad
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a los padres de un bebé que ha ingresado en el Hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell (Barcelona) después de que el menor diera positivo por consumo de estupefacientes.
Según han explicado fuentes cercanas al caso, la pareja llevó al bebé al hospital, donde se detectó el positivo por consumo de drogas. La detención ha ocurrido sobre las 2.30 horas de la madrugada de este jueves.
