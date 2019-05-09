Público
Barcelona Detenidos los padres de un bebé ingresado en Sabadell que dio positivo en droga

La pareja llevó al pequeño al Hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell y allí los médicos detectaron el consumo de estupefacientes. 

Hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell, en Barcelona. / WIKIPEDIA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a los padres de un bebé que ha ingresado en el Hospital Parc Taulí de Sabadell (Barcelona) después de que el menor diera positivo por consumo de estupefacientes.

Según han explicado  fuentes cercanas al caso, la pareja llevó al bebé al hospital, donde se detectó el positivo por consumo de drogas. La detención ha ocurrido sobre las 2.30 horas de la madrugada de este jueves.

