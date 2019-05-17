Un hombre ha muerto tiroteado este mediodía en la calle Comte d'Urgell del distrito del Eixample de Barcelona.
Fuentes de la investigación apuntan a que el fallecido, del que aún no se ha facilitado la identidad, habría recibido más de cinco impactos de bala.
Los hechos han sucedido en un piso situado en el número 125 de la calle Comte d'Urgell y una persona ha alertado del suceso a través del teléfono de emergencia 112.
[Habrá ampliación]
