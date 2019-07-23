Berlín cierra ocho calles del centro a los vehículos diésel más contaminantes

El Parlamento de la ciudad-estado de Berlín acordó este martes cerrar ocho tramos de calles del centro de la capital a los vehículos diésel más contaminantes (hasta Euro 5 incluido).
La decisión, impulsada por el tripartito de izquierdas que gobierna Berlín, trata de cumplir la sentencia del Tribunal de lo Contencioso-administrativo de Berlín, que el pasado 9 de octubre obligó a la ciudad-estado a tomar medidas para cumplir con los límites de contaminación europeos para finales de 2020.
Además, el parlamento ha aprobado ampliar la zona de aparcamiento de pago en el centro, la renovación y la adaptación de los autobuses públicos para reducir sus emisiones y la ampliación del número de carreteras con velocidad máxima de 30 km/h.
"Berlín se toma la protección de la salud muy en serio y hacemos todo lo posible para garantizar una buena calidad del aire"
La responsable de Medioambiente, Tráfico y Protección del Clima, Regine Günther, consideró que con estas medidas Berlín podrá cumplir con los estándares europeos: "Berlín se toma la protección de la salud muy en serio y hacemos todo lo posible para garantizar una buena calidad del aire".
Berlín se suma así a otras ciudades alemanas, como Hamburgo y Stuttgart, que en los últimos meses han cerrado calles a los vehículos diésel más contaminantes. En la mayoría de los casos estas medidas se han aprobado a instancias de la justicia, que les ha obligado a actuar tras una denuncia de colectivos ecologistas.
