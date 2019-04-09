Los alumnos de la Comunidad de Madrid que silencien casos de acoso escolar podrán ser expulsados hasta seis días. Así se recoge en la medida que aprobará este martes el Consejo del Gobierno, que se aplicará en el curso 2020-2021, según ha adelantado El Mundo.
Este nuevo decreto para regular la convivencia en los centros públicos y concertados se produce tras el creciente debate sobre el acoso en las aulas, y tras el suicidio de un alumno en el distrito madrileño de Usera, aunque la Consejería de Educación no encuentra relación en este caso y el bullying.
"Con esta normativa, el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid quiere dar respuesta a la nueva situación social, estableciendo un marco regulador que permita a los centros escolares elaborar su propio plan de convivencia", afirman desde la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad.
