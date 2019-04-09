Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

bullying La Comunidad de Madrid castigará a los alumnos que no denuncien casos de acoso escolar con hasta seis días de expulsión

Podrán ser expulsados hasta seis días, según el nuevo decreto para regular la convivencia en los centros. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alumnos de primaria en su primer día de clase en el colegio Begastri de Cehegín, Murcia), el primero de toda España en comenzar las clases - EFE/Marcial Guillén

Alumnos de primaria en su primer día de clase en el colegio, en una imagen de archivo. - EFE/Marcial Guillén

Los alumnos de la Comunidad de Madrid que silencien casos de acoso escolar podrán ser expulsados hasta seis días. Así se recoge en la medida que aprobará este martes el Consejo del Gobierno, que se aplicará en el curso 2020-2021, según ha adelantado El Mundo

Este nuevo decreto para regular la convivencia en los centros públicos y concertados se produce tras el creciente debate sobre el acoso en las aulas, y tras el suicidio de un alumno en el distrito madrileño de Usera, aunque la Consejería de Educación no encuentra relación en este caso y el bullying.

"Con esta normativa, el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid quiere dar respuesta a la nueva situación social, estableciendo un marco regulador que permita a los centros escolares elaborar su propio plan de convivencia", afirman desde la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad