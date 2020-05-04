Estás leyendo: Crean un bot para desmentir los bulos que circulan sobre la pandemia en WhatsApp

Público
Público

Bulos coronavirus Crean un bot para desmentir los bulos que circulan sobre la pandemia en WhatsApp

La aplicación conectará a los usuarios con más de 80 verificadores independientes en 74 países, que han identificado más de 4.000 mentiras relacionados con el coronavirus.

WhatsApp limita los mensajes reenviados para que solo puedan enviarse una vez por chat
La aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp, instalada en un 'smartphone'.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

La International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) ha presentado este lunes su chatbot en WhatsApp, una cuenta desarrollada para hacer frente al reto que supone la desinformación, en especial durante la pandemia de la covid-19.

Este bot conecta a la gente con más 80 verificadores independientes en 74 países, que han identificado más de 4.000 bulos relacionados con el coronavirus, como informan en un comunicado.

Toda esta información forma parte de la base de datos CoronaVirusFacts, que IFCN actualiza diariamente para que los usuarios del bot puedan navegar y acceder fácilmente a su contenido.

Al utilizar el bot de IFCN en WhatsApp, los ciudadanos de todo el mundo podrán comprobar si una información concreta sobre la covid-19 ha sido catalogada como falsa o no por verificadores profesionales. También proporciona a los usuarios un directorio mundial de organizaciones verificadoras de contenido.

Los usuarios que quieran interactuar con esta cuenta automatizada deberán guardar en sus contactos el número +1 (727) 2912606 y escribir un mensaje con la palabra hi para iniciar el bot. También puedes acceder pinchando aquí

El bot de IFCN es gratuito e inicialmente solo estará disponible en inglés, pero otros idiomas, como hindi, español o portugués, llegarán próximamente.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú