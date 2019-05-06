Buscan a una estudiante granadina de 22 años desaparecida en París

Las autoridades francesas han abierto una investigación, en colaboración con la Guardia Civil, para tratar de localizar a una estudiante española de 22 años que cursaba una beca Erasmus en París y de la que su familia y amigos no tiene noticias desde el pasado jueves. Hasta ahora, han encontrado su mochila, donde llevaba su teléfono móvil y su ordenador portátil, según han informado este lunes a Efe desde la universidad donde estudiaba la joven.
Fuentes próximas a la investigación han indicado que Natalia Sánchez Uribe, estudiante de la facultad de Economía y Empresa de la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, se encontraba en la capital gala desde el mes de septiembre realizando un curso Erasmus que concluía en dos semanas.
Desde el perfil de Twitter de la Fundación QSD (Quién Sabe Dónde) Global piden colaboración ciudadana para dar con su paradero después de que ser vista por última vez y de no contestar ninguna llamada desde el miércoles 1 de mayo.
Las fuentes consultadas han señalado que fueron sus compañeros de piso los que denunciaron su desaparición ante la policía francesa y que sus padres, residentes en Mallorca y nacidos en Granada, ya se han desplazado a París para seguir de cerca las pesquisas.
🆘 DESAPARECIDA— ALERTA DESAPARECIDOS (@sosdesaparecido) 6 de mayo de 2019
Alerta internacional#desaparecido #sosdesaparecidos #Missing #España #París pic.twitter.com/Zqw8F5vUtQ
Según QSD Global, la joven, de 1,62 metros de estatura, piel morena, pelo largo castaño y un piercing en la nariz, residía en la calle Paul Fort, en el distrito 14 y cercano a la parada de metro Porte D'Orleans.
Por su parte, la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB) se ha puesto a disposición de la familia de la joven desaparecida, a través de la Facultad de Economía y Empresa, han explicado fuentes de este centro académico.
