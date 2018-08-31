Público
Cambio de hora El 84% de europeos y 93% de españoles pidieron abolir el cambio de hora en UE

El presidente de la CE, Jean-Claude Juncker, aseguró que ha escuchado a los "millones" de ciudadanos que manifestaron su opinión y que próximamente la institución presentará una propuesta legislativa para poner fin a los cambios de hora.

El logo de Deutsche Bank en un reloj antiguo situado en una sucursal del banco, en la localidad alemana de Wiesbaden. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Un 84 % de los ciudadanos europeos y un 93% de los españoles que participaron en la consulta pública sobre el cambio de hora en la Unión Europea (UE) se pronunciaron a favor de eliminar esta práctica, según los resultados preliminares de la encuesta publicados por la Comisión Europea (CE).

El presidente de la CE, Jean-Claude Juncker, aseguró que ha escuchado a los "millones" de ciudadanos que manifestaron su opinión y que próximamente la institución presentará una propuesta legislativa para poner fin a los cambios de hora en la UE.

