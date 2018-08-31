Una niña de 8 años recibió el miércoles un perdigonazo de origen desconocido mientras jugaba en un parque infantil de Alcalá de Henares, ha informado a Europa Press una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar minutos después de la una del medio día del 29 agosto en la parque Magallanes, situado junto a la calle Nuestra Señora de Belén del distrito II de la ciudad complutense. Una niña estaba jugando junto a su hermano y otros niños, acompañados por sus padres, cuando empezó a llorar por un impacto en la pierna que comenzó a sangrar.
La madre de la menor comprobó que se trataba de un perdigón del calibre 4,5 milímetros, que había sido disparado desde una cierta distancia. Tras el aviso, acudió al lugar la Policía Nacional, que ahora busca al autor de los hechos. Luego, acudieron a un centro médico para el respectivo parte de lesiones.
Los vecinos de la zona han colocado en un árbol cercano un cartel alertando de lo ocurrido. Uno de ellos ha explicado a Telemadrid que se sospecha que el autor del perdigonazo sea un vecino de un bloque cercano al que le molesta la presencia de niños en el parque y así lo ha hecho saber en determinadas ocasiones.
