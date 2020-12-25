Estás leyendo: Este es el documento que tendrán que firmar los que se vacunen contra el coronavirus en Madrid

La Consejería de Sanidad advierte que puede generar efectos secundarios y recuerda que el medicamento constituye, actualmente, la única alternativa para superar a corto y medio plazo la pandemia.

Imagen de archivo de un sanitario administrando una vacuna
Imagen de archivo de un sanitario administrando una vacuna. BRIAN SNYDER / EFE

Todas las personas que se vacunen contra la covid-19 en la Comunidad de Madrid tendrán que firmar un consentimiento informado. La autorización tendrá que ser rellenada con los datos de identificación del paciente, que dará su consentimiento para ser vacunado.

En el escrito también se detalla información concreta sobre la vacuna y otros detalles como los grupos de riesgo que existen, cual es el periodo de vacunación, y cómo será el registro de las dosis que se administrarán.

En el documento se advierte de que la dosis "puede producir algunos efectos secundarios", como todos los medicamentos. "Las reacciones adversas más frecuentes son dolor en el lugar de la inyección, fatiga, dolor de cabeza, mialgia, escalofríos, artralgia y fiebre y son generalmente de intensidad leve o moderada y se resolvieron a los pocos días de la vacunación. Si es necesario, puede utilizarse un tratamiento sintomático con medicamentos analgésicos y/o antipiréticos", detalla. 

"La vacunación frente a la covid-19 constituye, actualmente, la única alternativa para superar a corto y medio plazo la pandemia que llevamos varios meses sufriendo. Se espera que con la inmunización que proporcionará la vacunación de toda o, al menos, gran parte de la población, pueda reducirse de forma notable y duradera el impacto de la crisis sanitaria", señala el papel emitido por la Consejería de Sanidad.

