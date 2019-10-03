El cráneo que apareció metido en una caja en Castro Urdiales (Cantabria) corresponde a Jesús María B.R., un bilbaíno de 67 años desaparecido desde el pasado mes de abril y pareja de María del Carmen M.G., la mujer a la que un juez mandó a prisión por este caso.
Fuentes cercanas al caso han indicado tras los análisis practicados al cráneo, que estaba prácticamente descarnado, se ha determinado que corresponde a Jesús María B.R., cuya desaparición denunció precisamente la detenida por la Guardia Civil.
La mujer, natural de Utrera (Sevilla), de 61 años y afincada desde hace siete en Castro Urdiales, fue detenida este fin de semana en el edificio Mar Llana de la calle Padre Basabe de esta ciudad costera.
María del Carmen había entregado una caja a su vecina que contenía, según le dijo, juguetes eróticos que no quería que encontrara la Guardia Civil si registraba su casa tras la denuncia de la desaparición de su pareja.
Pasado un tiempo y debido al hedor que desprendía, la vecina abrió la caja y encontró el cráneo dentro, justo en la madrugada del viernes al sábado y, tras el hallazgo, tuvo que ser atendida por servicios sanitarios. Poco después, la pareja del desaparecido fue arrestada por la Guardia Civil, ante la que no quiso prestar declaración.
Este martes, el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Castro Urdiales acordó como medida cautelar la prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para ella, mientras que se sigue buscando el resto del cuerpo del desaparecido. El cráneo ha sido analizado en Madrid por los expertos del Servicio de Criminalística del instituto armado.
