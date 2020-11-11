Estás leyendo: El Madrid antifascista vuelve a rendir homenaje a Carlos Palomino por su 13 aniversario

Carlos Palomino El Madrid antifascista vuelve a rendir homenaje a Carlos Palomino por su 13 aniversario

Imagen de la manifestación para honrar a Carlos Palomino.
Imagen de la manifestación para honrar a Carlos Palomino. Twitter: Irene Montero

candela choclán

Amigos y familiares de Carlos Palomino han convocado una manifestación este miércoles en la estación madrileña de Atocha para honrar la memoria de este símbolo del movimiento antifascista y la de todas las víctimas del fascismo.

Un año más, el colectivo ha vuelto a tomar el centro de la capital para gritar "aquí están los antifascistas" y remarcar que el mejor homenaje es continuar la lucha.

Palomino tenía 16 años cuando fue asesinado por un militar neonazi el 11 de noviembre de 2007. Todo ocurrió cuando Josué Estébanez, se dirigió en metro a la estación de Usera, para asistir a la manifestación del partido ultraderechista Democracia Nacional. 

Antes de que el tren se detuvira, sacó una navaja  mientras se situaba junto a una de las puertas del vagón y asestó una fuerte puñalada que terminó con la muerte de Carlos Palomino. El joven se dirigía a una contramanifestación convocada por el colectivo antifascista cuando sucedió la mortal agresión.

Pese a que el asesino alegó legítima defensa, el juez condenó a Estébanez a 19 años de prisión por un delito de asesinato con la agravante de motivos ideológicos –algo que por primera vez se dio– y 7 años de cárcel por un delito de tentativa de homicidio.  

Desde entonces, Palomino, se ha convertido en un símbolo del movimiento antifascista y se han originado infinidad de concentraciones por la capital y otras ciudades españoles, con la participación de colectivos antifascistas en contra de estos crímenes de odio

La madre de Carlos, Mavi Muñoz, creó una asociación de víctimas de la violencia fascista, racista y homófoba para denunciar este tipo de agresiones y pedir la ilegalización de los partidos y plataformas neonazis. 

