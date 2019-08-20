Público
Carne mechada Primer fallecido por el brote de listeriosis

Una anciana de 90 años se han convertido en la primera víctima del brote causado por un producto de carne mechada comercializado en la zona. Según los últimos datos oficiales, ya hay 114 enfermos, 54 de ellos hospitalizados. 

El consejero de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, y el presidente de la Seimc, José Miguel Cisneros. / EFE

El consejero de Salud de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, y el presidente de la Seimc, José Miguel Cisneros. / EFE

Una anciana de 90 años se ha convertido en la primera víctima mortal del brote de listeriosis detectado en Andalucía, según ha informado este martes el director de la unidad de infecciosos del hospital Virgen del Rocío portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía, José Miguel Cisneros.

Según ha explicado en rueda de prensa, la fallecida había consumido carne mechada de la marca La mechá, origen de este brote, y formaba parte del "grupo de riesgo" de pacientes afectados por esta patología, según Cisneros.

El número total de afectados por listeriosis en Andalucía ascendía a las 20 horas de ayer, último dato oficial, a 114 enfermos, 34 más que el día anterior. De estos enfermos, 53 permanecen hospitalizados, 18 de ellos son embarazadas y dos bebés recién nacidos.

