Una anciana de 90 años se ha convertido en la primera víctima mortal del brote de listeriosis detectado en Andalucía, según ha informado este martes el director de la unidad de infecciosos del hospital Virgen del Rocío portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía, José Miguel Cisneros.
Según ha explicado en rueda de prensa, la fallecida había consumido carne mechada de la marca La mechá, origen de este brote, y formaba parte del "grupo de riesgo" de pacientes afectados por esta patología, según Cisneros.
El número total de afectados por listeriosis en Andalucía ascendía a las 20 horas de ayer, último dato oficial, a 114 enfermos, 34 más que el día anterior. De estos enfermos, 53 permanecen hospitalizados, 18 de ellos son embarazadas y dos bebés recién nacidos.
