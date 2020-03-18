Estás leyendo: Cambio de criterio en el caso Arandina: absuelto uno de los condenados y rebaja de pena para los otros dos

Caso Arandina Cambio de criterio en el caso Arandina: absuelto uno de los condenados y rebaja de pena para los otros dos

Fueron condenados inicialmente a 38 años de cárcel por agresión sexual a una menor. Ahora, el TSJCyL califica los hechos como un delito de abuso sexual en lugar de agresión sexual.

El acusado del 'Caso Arandina' Victor Rodríguez a su llegada este jueves a la Audiencia Provincial de Burgos. EFE
valladolid

efe

La Sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL) ha absuelto a uno de los exjugadores de la Arandina Club de fútbol condenado a 38 años de cárcel por agresión sexual a una menor y ha rebajado la pena a los otros dos encausados, condenados también a 38 años, dejándola en cuatro y tres años de prisión, respectivamente.

El Tribunal ha calificado los hechos como un delito de abuso sexual en lugar de agresión sexual y ha apreciado como circunstancias atenuantes la cercanía de edad y la proximidad en el grado de madurez con la víctima, han informado este miércoles fuentes del TSJCyL.

(Habrá ampliación)

