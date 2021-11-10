Centenares de jóvenes ocupan la COP26 para reclamar "justicia climática"

madridActualizado:
"¿Qué queremos? Justicia climática. ¿Cuándo lo queremos? Ahora". Con este cántico un centenar de jóvenes ecologistas han ocupado la entrada de la COP26 para que sus demandas sean escuchadas. Desde que empezó la cumbre, varios colectivos por el clima han protestado desde Glasgow contra la "hipocresía" de los políticos.
El grupo Ecologistas en Acción ha difundido por Twitter dos pequeños vídeos en los que se ven cómo los jóvenes se han concentrado a las puertas del plenario en el que se reúnen los líderes mundiales.
💪🏽 @Fridays4future bloquea la entrada del plenario de la #COP26Glasgow. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/qITRijHPZw— Ecologistas en Acción (@ecologistas) November 10, 2021
¿Qué queremos? #JusticiaClimática.— Ecologistas en Acción (@ecologistas) November 10, 2021
¿Cuándo lo queremos? Ahora.
Esta es la protesta de @Fridays4future en las puertas del plenario de la #COP26Glasgow.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/lMJQ71vkml
Los jóvenes muestran así su indignación ante la pasividad de la clase política, a la que acusan de "perder el tiempo y engañar a la gente en reuniones como la COP26", según explicó a Efe Margarita, activista austríaca de Fridays For Future. La activista Greta Thunberg también afirmó que "el cambio no va a venir de dentro" de la cumbre y, contra la hipocresía de los líderes mundiales, cantó: "Podéis meteros la crisis climática por el culo".
La cumbre de la COP26 avanza despacio. El segundo borrador de la Cumbre del Clima con "compromisos mínimos" para acabar con los combustibles fósiles no ha convencido a las organizaciones ecologistas. "Se añade una mención para la desaparición del carbón y los subsidios fósiles, pero de una forma demasiado genérica como para ser efectiva. Esperamos que esta mención se mantenga, fortalezca y amplié a la necesaria desaparición de todos los combustibles fósiles en las próximas décadas", ha explicado Javier Andaluz, observador de Ecologistas en Acción, a Público.
