El CERMI pide prohibir los actos taurinos denigrantes como el 'bombero torero'

El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad (CERMI) ha exigido este jueves al Ministerio de Cultura y Deportes la prohibición de aquellos eventos taurinos en los que se utilice a personas con displasias óseas con fines humorísticos, como es el caso del conocido 'bombero torero'.
El CERMI, en un escrito dirigido al Ministerio, argumenta que tales eventos atentan contra la dignidad y los derechos que se recogen en los mandatos clave de la Convención Internacional de la Discapacidad.
Asimismo, la asistencia habitual de menores a este tipo de espectáculos podría estar normalizando el hecho de "burlarse de estas personas" por su aspecto físico, las cuales son "la mayor parte de las veces contratadas por las administraciones públicas y locales con motivo de ferias y fiestas", aseguran.
El comité de la ONU sobre los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad ha mostrado también su preocupación a este respecto, al igual que la Comisión Mixta de las Cortes Generales de la Unión Europea, que ha aprobado una declaración institucional que busca acabar con estos eventos y dar otras salidas laborales a las personas afectadas por ellos, recuerdan desde el CERMI.
Además de la petición para modificar el Reglamento de Espectáculos Taurinos, el CERMI apela a la necesidad de reformar el convenio colectivo nacional taurino, incluyendo asimismo un apartado en la Ley Orgánica de Protección de Seguridad Ciudadana que prohíba eventos que supongan esta clase de denigraciones.
