Cierran el CIE de Barcelona por la imposibilidad de repatriar a los internos

barcelona
La Policía Nacional ha dejado salir este jueves a los migrantes que permanecían en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Barcelona, que ha quedado vacío tras obtener el permiso judicial para liberar a sus internos ante la imposibilidad de expulsarlos en las próximas semanas por el coronavirus.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales, los últimos internos, un grupo de cinco inmigrantes, han podido abandonar este jueves libremente el CIE de la Zona Franca de Barcelona, en una operación de vaciado de estas instalaciones que se había iniciado en los últimos días.
En concreto, siguiendo las órdenes de la Dirección General de la Policía, los responsables del CIE de la Zona Franca había pedido autorización a los jueces responsables de los trámites de expulsión para dejar en libertad a los internos, ante la imposibilidad material de que fueran deportados en el plazo máximo fijado por ley, de 60 días desde su ingreso, debido a las restricciones del transporte provocadas por la pandemia del coronavirus.
Según las fuentes consultadas por Efe, ninguno de los internos del CIE, que pese a que ha quedado vacío sigue abierto, tenía síntomas de sufrir el coronavirus. De los últimos cinco internos del CIE de Barcelona, tres de ellos, ingresados por su situación irregular en España, han abandonado el centro por la mañana, mientras que los otros dos, a los que se conmutó una condena a cambio de la expulsión de España, por la tarde.
