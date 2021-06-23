Cinco comunidades bajaron de población en 2020 a pesar de la inmigración

madrid
Cinco comunidades autónomas y Ceuta y Melilla registraron un descenso de población en 2020, a pesar de que la inmigración extranjera volvió a aumentar en todo el país y contribuyó a compensar el incremento de la mortalidad y el descenso de la natalidad registrados el pasado año por la pandemia.
Según datos provisionales de la Estadística de Migraciones. Año 2020 y Cifras de Población a 1 de enero de 2021, que ha publicado este miércoles el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), la población descendió el año pasado en el tercio noroeste, salvo Cantabria y La Rioja, más en Castilla y León (0,58%), Asturias (0,58%), Extremadura (0,37%), Galicia (0,21%) y País Vasco (0,16%), además de en la ciudades autónomas de Ceuta (0,69%) y Melilla (0,54%)
Por el contrario, aumentó sobre todo en ambos archipiélagos, un 0,72% en Baleares y un 0,33% en Canarias; y en comunidades mediterráneas, un 0,55% en Murcia y un 0,33% en la Comunidad Valenciana.
También creció en Andalucía (0,28 %), Cantabria (0,26%), Catalunya (0,23%), Navarra (0,19%), Castilla-La Mancha (0,19%), Madrid (0,08%), La Rioja (0,08%) y Aragón (0,07%).
En términos absolutos, el mayor saldo vegetativo negativo lo registró Castilla y León (-22.543), frente a la mayor cifra positiva de la Región de Murcia (1.432); el mayor saldo migratorio exterior positivo correspondió a Catalunya (46.241 personas); y el mayor saldo migratorio interior negativo se produjo en Madrid (-20.836 personas), frente a la mayor cifra en positivo de la vecina Castilla-La Mancha (8.752).
En el conjunto de España, la población creció un 0,13% hasta situarse en 47.394.223 habitantes, tras registrase un saldo migratorio con el exterior positivo de 216.244 personas (465.721 inmigraciones procedentes del extranjero y 249.477 emigraciones con destino al extranjero) y un saldo vegetativo negativo de 153.167 personas (338.435 nacimientos frente a 491.602 defunciones).
En cuanto al saldo vegetativo, solo fue positivo, además de en Murcia, en Islas Baleares (815 personas), Melilla (338) y Ceuta (188).
El saldo migratorio, tras la cifra mencionada de Catalunya, fue mayor en la Comunidad de Madrid (41.429), Andalucía (32.811) y Comunidad Valenciana (24.656).
Migración interior
Respecto al saldo migratorio interior, fue negativo en las comunidades con las dos mayores ciudades, Madrid (-20.836) y Catalunya (-6.701); en ambos archipiélagos (-2.106 en Islas Baleares y -435 en Canarias); en País Vasco (-1.481) y en Ceuta (-1.116) y Melilla (-1.065).
Por el contrario, al frente de las comunidades que recibieron más población residente de la que perdieron se situaron Castilla-La Mancha (8.752), Comunidad Valenciana (5.043), Andalucía (4.004) y Castilla y León (3.403), sin que en este último caso este hecho compensara el fuerte saldo vegetativo negativo.
Como indica el INE, en Andalucía, Principado de Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla–La Mancha y Galicia este saldo aumentó notablemente respecto a años anteriores e incluso cambió de signo en alguna de estas regiones.
Señala además que en la Comunidad de Madrid y en Islas Baleares el saldo migratorio con el resto de España fue negativo el año pasado por primera vez desde 2011.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>