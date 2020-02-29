Estás leyendo: 5.000 personas reivindican en Murcia el veto parental

5.000 personas reivindican en Murcia el veto parental

Los manifestantes coreaban cánticos como "padres sí, políticos no" para reclamar este sistema en el que los padres pueden elegir qué materias se imparten a sus hijos.

Manifestación en Murcia a favor del veto parental propuesto por Vox. Twitter.

efe

Cerca de 5.000 personas pertenecientes a una treintena de asociaciones a nivel nacional han participado este sábado en una gran marcha en Murcia para reivindicar el veto parental –denominado por Vox "pin parental"– y para denunciar lo que consideran "adoctrinamiento en las aulas".

Los manifestantes, que coreaban el grito "padres sí, políticos no", se congregaron en la plaza Circular de Murcia capital a las 17:30 horas portando diversas pancartas en las que se podía leer "Nuestros hijos son nuestros", "Por el fin del adoctrinamiento progre en las escuelas pin parental", "Los hijos no son del Estado" y "Los hijos son de los padres no instrumentos del gobierno".

Posteriormente, partieron de forma pacífica hacia la sede de la Delegación del Gobierno en la Región de Murcia a través de la Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo, donde un portavoz de la organización convocante dio lectura a un manifiesto.

La acción de protesta ha sido promovida por un grupo de padres y ha sido apoyada por diferentes organizaciones, entre ellas la Comunidad Evangélica, Hazte Oír, Abogados Cristianos, Asociación Cultura y Mujer, el foro español de política familiar y social y alguna federación de padres de alumnos.

A la marcha acudió además un vehículo de HazteOir en el que se reclama la implantación del pin parental en las aulas españolas, organización que ha enviado desde que comenzó el curso escolar información sobre el pin parental a 23.000 centros educativos y asegura haber recibido el apoyo de 125.000 personas

