5.000 personas reivindican en Murcia el veto parental

Cerca de 5.000 personas pertenecientes a una treintena de asociaciones a nivel nacional han participado este sábado en una gran marcha en Murcia para reivindicar el veto parental –denominado por Vox "pin parental"– y para denunciar lo que consideran "adoctrinamiento en las aulas".

Los manifestantes, que coreaban el grito "padres sí, políticos no", se congregaron en la plaza Circular de Murcia capital a las 17:30 horas portando diversas pancartas en las que se podía leer "Nuestros hijos son nuestros", "Por el fin del adoctrinamiento progre en las escuelas pin parental", "Los hijos no son del Estado" y "Los hijos son de los padres no instrumentos del gobierno".

Posteriormente, partieron de forma pacífica hacia la sede de la Delegación del Gobierno en la Región de Murcia a través de la Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo, donde un portavoz de la organización convocante dio lectura a un manifiesto.

Miles de personas se manifiestan en Murcia a favor del PIN parental y contra el adoctrinamiento en las aulas y las políticas del PSOE de Sánchez Celaá y Montero. Libertad frente al yugo de la dictadura progre pic.twitter.com/hpgN4NVJkE — Luis Gestoso (@LuisGestoso) February 29, 2020

La acción de protesta ha sido promovida por un grupo de padres y ha sido apoyada por diferentes organizaciones, entre ellas la Comunidad Evangélica, Hazte Oír, Abogados Cristianos, Asociación Cultura y Mujer, el foro español de política familiar y social y alguna federación de padres de alumnos.

A la marcha acudió además un vehículo de HazteOir en el que se reclama la implantación del pin parental en las aulas españolas, organización que ha enviado desde que comenzó el curso escolar información sobre el pin parental a 23.000 centros educativos y asegura haber recibido el apoyo de 125.000 personas