El Circo Roncalli, de Alemania, ha encontrado la alternativa al uso de animales para sus espectáculos gracias a la tecnología 3D. De hecho, nunca los han usado. Pero ahora, gracias a la técnica holográfica -y a una inversión de de 500.000 euros- el circo ha conseguido presentar un espectáculo con elefantes, caballos salvajes, monos e incluso peces voladores tridimensionales gracias a una imagen creada con rayo láser.
El uso de animales en funciones circenses siempre ha sido un tema polémico. En Europa, estos espectáculos han ido en declive. La mayor parte de la sociedad castiga estas acciones y muchos países ya se han puesto manos a la obra para tomar cartas en el asunto. De hecho, en el caso de España, Catalunya, Baleares, Galicia y Murcia ya han prohibido su uso para estos fines.
