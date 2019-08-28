El comité de huelga del personal de tierra de Iberia en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona ha dado marcha atrás en su intención de desconvocar la huelga prevista para el 30 y 31 de agosto, tal y como había anunciado este mediodía, y ha decidido mantener los paros al no poder sellar un acuerdo con la empresa.
Representantes de la compañía y el comité de huelga se han reunido este miércoles en la sede del departamento de Trabajo, convocados de urgencia por la Generalitat, para tratar de desencallar el conflicto que desde el pasado mes de julio ha provocado la cancelación de centenares de vuelos en El Prat.
UGT, con mayoría en el comité, ha informado a primera hora de esta tarde, antes de que acabara la reunión con la compañía, de que desconvocaba los paros en El Prat como una muestra de buena disposición a negociar y para no perjudicar aún más al aeródromo catalán.
Sin embargo, unas dos horas más tarde el comité ha comparecido ante los periodistas para informar de que finalmente se mantiene la huelga tras constatar las distancias que le separan de la empresa.
(Habrá ampliación)
