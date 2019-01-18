El Ministerio del Interior retirará las concertinas de las vallas de Ceuta y Melilla en sus tramos "más vulnerables" y las sustituirá con un nuevo vallado que aporte más seguridad al control de estas fronteras pero "sin medios cruentos".
Así lo ha avanzado el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, en la rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros, que ha aprobado un plan dotado de 850 millones de euros para reformar y mejorar las infraestructuras de seguridad del Estado en los próximos siete años.
De esas medidas, una de las que Interior acometerá a corto plazo (este mismo año), será la retirada de las concertinas en los tramos del vallado "más vulnerables", es decir de aquellos que, bien por orografía o por otras circunstancias, son objeto de más intentos de saltos por parte de inmigrantes.
Marlaska ha advertido que en junio de 2017 un informe de la inspección de Interior ya apuntó que las concertinas no son un elemento "disuasorio" para las personas que tratan de acceder a España por el vallado en Ceuta y Melilla, pero que se había guardado "en un cajón".
El ministro del Interior ya avanzó su intención de quitar de las vallas fronterizas las concertinas, unos alambres equipados con cuchillas cortantes que se instalaron coronando las vallas fronterizas en el año 2005 por el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.
