Confinan la prisión de Brians 2 para contener un brote de covid-19

92 internos y siete profesionales se han contagiado, aunque la gran mayoría permanecen asintomáticos. Se encuentran en nueve módulos de la cárcel, de los que dos están aislados y siete confinados.

Fachada del Centro Penitenciario Brians 2 de Barcelona.
Fachada del Centro Penitenciario Brians 2 de Barcelona. Pau Venteo / Europa Press

El Departamento catalán de Justicia ha decidido confinar a partir de este lunes la prisión barcelonesa de Brians 2 para contener el brote de coronavirus que afecta este domingo a 92 internos y siete profesionales, la gran mayoría asintomáticos.

La Generalitat ha informado este domingo en un comunicado de que "una vez valorada la situación y siguiendo las indicaciones de los responsables sanitarios", a partir del lunes se confinará el centro penitenciario para evitar una posible expansión de la enfermedad a otros centros y a más personas.

El confinamiento implicará, explica el Departamento de Justicia, que se limiten al máximo las entradas y salidas de presos y que se suspendan los traslados de presos que tengan como origen o final el centro de Brians 2. La conselleria señala que a partir de la próxima semana se realizarán cribados a la población reclusa y al personal de la prisión.

El Departamento avanza, igualmente, que se realizará una reunión extraordinaria del comité de crisis que sigue este brote para concretar la temporalidad del confinamiento de la prisión y estudiar otras medidas preventivas.

Las personas afectadas por el brote se encuentran en nueve módulos de la cárcel, de los que dos están aislados y siete confinados, según los datos de Justicia.

