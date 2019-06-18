Público
Corazón artificial El Hospital de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat implanta un corazón artificial total, el segundo con éxito en España

Lo ha recibido un hombre que tenía fallos en los dos ventrículos del corazón, lo que le impedía recibir un implante parcial de un ventrículo, y optaron por este corazón artificial total.

Un quirófano durante un transplante de órganos.

El Hospital de Bellvitge de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) ha implantado su primer corazón artificial total, un procedimiento que se hace con éxito por segunda vez en España después de una experiencia en Navarra, y que era la única opción que tenía un paciente de 30 años para recuperarse de la hipertensión pulmonar que le impedía recibir un trasplante de corazón.

Lo ha recibido un hombre que tenía fallos en los dos ventrículos del corazón, lo que le impedía recibir un implante parcial de un ventrículo, y optaron por este corazón artificial total —del modelo SynCardia— como "eslabón final" de la terapia que le permitirá esperar a un trasplante de donante, han explicado en rueda de prensa este martes el jefe de Cirugía Cardíaca del hospital, Albert Miralles, el cirujano Daniel Ortiz y el cardiólogo José González.

A preguntas de los periodistas, Ortiz ha explicado que el paciente de Navarra no encontró un donante y tuvo complicaciones, por lo que murió antes de dejar el hospital, mientras que el de Bellvitge se encuentra actualmente estable en la Unidad de cuidados intensivos (UCI) tras recibirlo el 27 de mayo y, si se encuentra un donante y se trasplanta con éxito, será el primero en volver a casa tras esta implantación.

Etiquetas

