Estás leyendo: En libertad ocho internos del CIE de València por la imposibilidad de repatriarlos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

COVID-10 En libertad ocho internos del CIE de València por la imposibilidad de repatriarlos

Debido al cierre de las fronteras anunciado por el Ministerio de Interior este lunes, se prevé que en las próximas horas las autoridades españolas ordenen la liberación de las miles de personas que están recluidas en estos centros. 

Activistas y políticos se concentran por el interno que se suicidó en el CIE (Archivo) - EUROPA PRESS - ARCHIVO
Activistas y políticos se concentran frente al CIE de València. EUROPA PRESS / Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

La Policía Nacional ha puesto en libertad a los primeros ocho internos del CIE de València por la imposibilidad de repatriarlos. Tal y como asegura el diario valenciano Levante, la medida se ha tomado en el marco de la orden de la Comisaría General de Extranjería y Fronteras dada la dificultad de cumplir con las expulsiones de las personas recluidas a sus países. 

Debido al cierre de las fronteras anunciado por el Ministerio de Interior este lunes, se prevé que en las próximas horas las autoridades españolas ordenen la liberación de las miles de personas que están recluidas en Centros de Internamiento de Extranjeros, según ha señalado la organización porCausa. 

La semana pasada, un ciudadano colombiano no pudo ser expulsado porque su propio país lo rechazó debido a la situación de emergencia sanitaria que ya empezaba a vislumbrar, tal y como ha señalado este diario. 

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, anunció este lunes que "el Gobierno de España ha acordado restablecer los controles de fronteras terrestres españolas". "A partir de las 12 horas de esta noche, solo podrán entrar ciudadanos españoles", dijo Marlaska.

"Las restricciones de entrada no tendrán efecto en el transporte de mercancías", debido al impacto que podría tener en la economía, añadió el ministro, en una rueda de prensa virtual desde el Palacio de La Moncloa.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú