Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid ordena no contratar a profesionales que se nieguen a trabajar en el Hospital Isabel Zendal

Público
Público

Covid-19 La Comunidad de Madrid ordena no contratar a profesionales que se nieguen a trabajar en el Hospital Isabel Zendal

"Se recuerda que los profesionales que renuncien por su adscripción al Hospital de Emergencia Enfermera Isabel Zendal no podrán continuar prestando servicio en el Centro de Origen", dice la Comunidad de Madrid en un correo electrónico enviado a los centros sanitarios.

Soldados de la UME despejan la nieve de la entrada del Hospital Isabel Zendal.
Soldados de la UME despejan la nieve de la entrada del Hospital Isabel Zendal. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público

La Consejería de Sanidad ordenó no contratar a ningún profesional de los que se encuentran en la plantilla de refuerzo en caso de que rechacen ser derivados al Hospital Isabel Zendal. La primera vez que el Gobierno de Díaz Ayuso dio esta orden a los centros sanitarios fue el pasado 30 de diciembre, según informa El País.

Además, la Consejería de Sanidad reiteró la orden el pasado 5 de enero y la semana pasada se reenvió un correo electrónico para comprobar que se estaban cumpliendo las instrucciones.

"En relación a las instrucciones enviadas los pasados días 30/12/2020 y 5/01/2021, que se adjuntan, sobre las renuncias a las contrataciones covid y las incidencias de las adscripciones directas al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal (HEIZ), se requiere la siguiente información: confirmación de no haber contratado a ningún profesional, con nombramientos covid, tras haber renunciado a dicho nombramiento y en caso contrario identificar y enviar informe justificativo del incumplimiento de las instrucciones enviadas –categoría, nombre y apellidos, fecha de la renuncia al nombramiento covid, fecha nuevo nombramiento, motivo nuevo nombramiento–", dice el texto del último correo electrónico recogido por El País.

La Comunidad de Madrid deja claro también  que "ningún profesional podrá ser contratado nuevamente por otro motivo si previamente ha renunciado a su nombramiento covid, salvo que el motivo de la renuncia sea una mejora de empleo. Así mismo se recuerda que los profesionales que renuncien por su adscripción al Hospital de Emergencia Enfermera Isabel Zendal, no podrán continuar prestando servicio en el Centro de Origen".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público