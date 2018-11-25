Una mujer de 42 años, madre de dos hijos y vecina de Monzón (Huesca), ha sido asesinada este domingo, al parecer, por su expareja, que ya ha sido detenida, según han confirmado fuentes de la Delegación de Gobierno en Aragón. El crimen se produjo en su domicilio, en el que también se encontraban los hijos.
El detenido es vecino de la localidad oscense de Binéfar.
Esta última víctima eleva a 45 las mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de 2018, un año en el que 37 menores han quedado huérfanos.
Precisamente hoy, 25 de noviembre, se celebra el Día Internacional contra la Violencia sobre la Mujer, contra la que miles de personas han clamado hoy en varias ciudades españolas.
Por su parte, el Gobierno de Aragón ha condenado en un comunicado el asesinato. La directora del Instituto Aragonés de la Mujer, Natalia Salvo, ha expresado su repulsa a este asesinato y a la violencia contra las mujeres que ha calificado como "el problema más grave" que tiene la sociedad en estos momentos.
Salvo ha hecho un llamamiento a toda la sociedad para que se implique en la lucha contra la violencia de género, contra la que se compromete a seguir trabajando el Gobierno de Aragón en aras a erradicar esta lacra.
La violencia de género "nos lastra como sociedad y lastra la democracia, que no puede ser plena mientras la mitad de ella viva insegura y en riesgo solamente por el hecho de ser mujer", ha concluido.
