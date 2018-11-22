Más de 50 ONG europeas e internacionales por los derechos digitales, entre ellas la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Expresión (PDLI), han alertado al Consejo de la Unión Europea sobre los posibles “impedimentos” a la libertad de expresión que supondría la nueva directiva del 'copyright', una normativa sobre los derechos de autor en el mercado único actualmente en negociación en el seno comunitario.
En una carta enviada un día antes de la reunión crucial que el Consejo de la UE mantendrá este viernes para analizar la nueva directiva, las entidades firmantes —entre las que se encuentras encuentran EDRI, Electronic Frontier Foundation o Wikimedia— llaman la atención sobre las consecuencias que tendría el filtrado automático de contenidos (contemplado en el artículo 13 de la norma) o los derechos de los editores (en el artículo 11).
“La aplicación de los derechos de autor no debe convertirse en una censura preventiva, arbitraria y privatizada de contenidos legales”, se advierte en el documento. “Creemos que tanto el texto del Consejo como el del Parlamento corren el riesgo de crear graves impedimentos para el funcionamiento de Internet y la libertad de expresión de todos”, continúa.
En concreto, ante el sistema de filtrado automático, las ONG consideran que “confiar en algoritmos muy imperfectos para regular la libertad de expresión online pondrá en riesgo la diversidad de opiniones y el contenido creativo”. También se pronuncian respecto a los derechos de los editores de prensa, contemplado en la directiva, que las entidades consideran innecesario y que “sólo tendrá resultados perjudiciales”, conduciendo “a una sociedad europea menos informada”.
“Por todas las razones anteriores, le pedimos que adopte una postura firme respecto de los derechos de los ciudadanos y la economía digital europea en las negociaciones en curso de diálogo a tres bandas. Le pedimos que defienda un derecho de autor que respete los cimientos de una sociedad digital libre, innovadora y abierta que ofrece un mercado vibrante y abierto para los artistas y sus obras”, zanjan.
