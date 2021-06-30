madrid
Los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y la Guardia Civil han reanudado este miércoles la búsqueda de la niña de 10 años que este martes se cayó de una embarcación en el embalse de San Juan, en el municipio madrileño de San Martín de Valdeiglesias. La menor estaba con sus padres en una lancha cuando perdieron su rastro. Sus familiares dieron varias vueltas al lugar pero no localizaron a la menor por lo que llamaron a las seis y media de la tarde a los servicios de emergencias.
Las fuerzas de seguridad estuvieron buscando a la niña hasta entrada la noche pero suspendieron el operativo debido a las dificultades que generaba la oscuridad en la zona. Ahora se ha reactivado la búsqueda a las siete y media de la mañana por parte de los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y dos helicópteros del Grupo Especial de Rescate en Altura (Gera), ha informado Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.
Los agentes forestales buscan en los márgenes del embalse cualquier pista
Además, está previsto que agentes del Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas de la Guardia Civil realicen su primera inmersión en las aguas a las 9.30 horas para internar localizar a la menor. También se encuentra activa la Unidad de Drones de los Bomberos mientras que los agentes forestales buscan en los márgenes del embalse cualquier pista. Asimismo, intervienen en el dispositivo agentes de la Policía Local y miembros de Protección Civil de San Martín de Valdeiglesias, que fueron los primeros en introducirse en el agua para buscar a la niña.
Mientras se realicen las tareas de búsqueda, un equipo de psicólogos de Servicio de Urgencia Médica de Madrid (Summa 112) acompaña en el lugar a los familiares de la menor desaparecida.
