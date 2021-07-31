Detenido en Barakaldo otro hombre por la brutal paliza a un joven en Amorebieta

BILBAO
La Policía local de Barakaldo ha arrestado durante la pasada madrugada en el municipio a un varón, mayor de edad, relacionado con la brutal paliza a un joven de 23 años en Amorebieta. Se trata del noveno arresto que se practica desde que sucedieron los hechos.
Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, el detenido se encuentra en dependencias policiales a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial. La investigación permanece abierta. A los presuntos agresores se les encuadra en una banda juvenil violenta, conocida como los "Hermanos koala".
La paliza en grupo se produjo en la madrugada del pasado domingo, cuando alrededor de una veintena de jóvenes acorralaron y agredieron con palos y botellas a un joven de 23 años de Amorebieta (Bizkaia). La víctima se encuentra ingresado en el Hospital de Cruces en estado muy grave.
Desde entonces, nueve personas han sido ya detenida. De ellas, cuatro son adultos, tres de los cuales comparecieron este viernes ante el juzgado de Durango. El juez decretó el ingreso en prisión de dos, mientras que el tercero de los individuos quedó en libertad con obligación de personarse ante el juez una vez al mes. Los cinco menores ya fueron presentados ante la Fiscalía.
