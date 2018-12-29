Detenido por chocar contra el dispositivo antiterrorista de Barcelona con una furgoneta robada

La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha detenido esta mañana a un hombre que ha chocado contra el dispositivo antiterrorista instalado en las Ramblas con una furgoneta robada, ha confirmado a Efe el consistorio.
Hacia las 11 horas, un hombre que conducía una furgoneta robada ha chocado contra el dispositivo antiterrorista desplegado por la Guardia Urbana y los Mossos d'Esquadra en las Ramblas de Barcelona, por lo que ha sido detenido.
Según estas fuentes, el hombre, de nacionalidad francesa, conducía una furgoneta de la empresa publicitaria Clear Channel subcontratada por el ayuntamiento de la capital catalana.
El conductor no disponía del permiso de conducir y ha sido detenido tras los hechos, que están siendo investigados por la policía, que no ha descartado de forma oficial que haya un móvil terrorista.
