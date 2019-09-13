Detenido un joven por abusos sexuales a una niña de 11 años en Medina del Campo

Un joven de 19 años ha sido detenido esta mañana por un supuesto delito de abusos sexuales a una niña de 11 años. La detención ha sido realizada por agentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía en Medina del Campo (Valladolid).
Hasta el momento, según una información del diario El Norte de Castilla, no han trascendido más datos sobre la detención del supuesto autor de este delito ni las circunstancias en el que se habría producido, si bien fuentes de la investigación han apuntado Europa Press que el detenido y su víctima mantenían una relación de noviazgo, circunstancia, sin embargo, que no mitigaría la supuesta actuación delictiva al tratarse de una menor.
El detenido ha sido puesto a disposición de la autoridad judicial.
