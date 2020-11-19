Estás leyendo: Detenido un trabajador de un centro de acogida por abusos sexuales a varios menores

Migración Detenido un trabajador de un centro de acogida por abusos sexuales a varios menores

La Policía Nacional ha procedido a arrestar a un empleado del Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales por, presuntamente, realizar tocamientos a varios chicos en 2018.

Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales.
Departament de Drets Socials Cosell de Mallorca. IMAS

Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un trabajador de un centro de acogida del Instituto Mallorquín de Asuntos Sociales (IMAS) por presuntos abusos sexuales a varios menores. Según han informado fuentes próximas al caso, el hombre fue arrestado hace varios días. Los hechos se remontan a 2018 y, supuestamente, consistieron en tocamientos a varios chicos, que entonces eran menores de edad.

En un comunicado de prensa, el IMAS ha asegurado este jueves que fue el primero en denunciar los hechos a Fiscalía de Menores. De acuerdo con el IMAS, los hechos se remontan al año 2018, pero no es hasta 2019 cuando los menores lo comunican al centro y este notifica lo ocurrido a la institución, momento en que se le abre al trabajador un expediente disciplinario y se le aparta de manera inmediata del servicio.

Según ha explicado el IMAS, a raíz de las informaciones dadas por los menores, la institución insular abre una investigación interna y traslada el caso a Fiscalía "porque se entiende que puede ser constitutivo de delito". A consecuencia de ello se inicia la investigación policial, que ha concluido hace varios días con la detención de la persona implicada. La institución insular ha solicitado "la máxima prudencia para no interferir en la investigación policial".

