Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Agresión mena Detienen a dos hombres por provocar un traumatismo craneal a un menor migrante en Zaragoza

Los agresores, que se encuentran en libertad condicional, propinaron una brutal paliza a un menor de 17 años el pasado 27 de octubre en plena vía pública.

Publicidad
Media: 2.50
Votos: 2
Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a dos hermanos por agredir a un menor migrante el pasado 27 de octubre. El joven de 17 años terminó ingresado en la UCI del hospital Miguel Servet, ha confirmado El Heraldo de Aragón

Los arrestados declararon este miércoles en el juzgado de guardia y se encuentran en libertad provisional. Ambos negaron haber sido los autores de la agresión alegando que todo es una "venganza de los menas porque en varias ocasiones se han enfrentado a ellos por su mal comportamiento", han afirmado medios aragoneses.

La agresión se produjo, según denunció la víctima y recoge el Periódico de Aragón, en plena vía pública cuando caminaba junto a un amigo sobre las 15.30 horas. Ambos compañeros fueron acorralados por siete personas que les propinaron una brutal paliza hasta causar a la víctima un traumatismo craneal. Tras refugiarse en el centro en el que ambos menores estaban tutelados, el herido fue trasladado al hospital para recibir atención médica. 

A pesar de la gravedad de las lesiones la juez todavía no ha decretado si los agresores ingresan en prisión. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad