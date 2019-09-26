El Tribunal de Cuentas iba a fiscalizar por primera vez las cuentas de la Iglesia Católica en el año 2018. Así lo acordó en diciembre de 2017 el propio organsimo en un pleno, pero casi dos años después no se ha hecho nada de nada, según informa la periodista Pilar Velasco en la cadena Ser.

De acuerdo con esta información, el Tribunal de Cuentas se resiste a auditar las cuentas de la Iglesia. Según cuenta la Ser, "el informe preliminimar está paralizado y ni siquiera se ha elaborado un borrador ni la hoja de ruta de cómo se va a llevar a cabo". De momento, añade la Ser, solo se ha elaborado "una co-ponencia que pasa por la elección de tres consejeros, responsables de elaborar el informe de fiscalización".

Estos tres consejeros tendrían que auditar ingresos y gastos por un total de unos 260 millones, la cantidad que la Iglesia española recibe a través del Impuesto de la Renta, pero las fuentes de la Ser aseguran que "no hay voluntad política" para hacer una auditoría en toda regla. “No hay ningún motivo para retrasarlo, ya que los trabajos preparatorios no pueden dilatarse tanto. Por la vía de los hechos están tratando de que no se haga” asegura uno de los miembros del Tribunal de Cuentas.