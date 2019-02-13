Público
Egipto Hallan el esqueleto de una niña de unos 13 años cerca de la pirámide Meidum

De acuerdo al comunicado del Ministerio de Antigüedades egipcio, el cuerpo de la pequeña estaba en cuclillas dentro de la tumba. 

Esqueleto de una niña de 13 años en una pirámide de Egipto. / Ministerio de Antigüedades de Egipto

Un equipo de arqueólogos ha hallado el esqueleto de una niña de 13 años en un cementerio de los alrededores de la pirámide de Meidum, según un comunicado del Ministerio de Antigüedades de Egipto. De acuerdo al informe, el cuerpo de la pequeña estaba en cuclillas dentro de la tumba. Por el momento se desconoce cuando fue sepultada.

El descubrimiento se produce la misma semana en que fueron encontrados restos de una pared de ladrillos que puede haber rodeado el cementerio, así como dos cabezas de animales, probablemente toros, enterradas junto a tres vasijas de cerámica. Estos objetos podrían haber sido concebidos como ofrendas fúnebres.

Un enigma sin resolver

La pirámide de Meidum, que data de unos 4.600 años, fue construida inicialmente como una pirámide escalonada antes de convertirse en una construcción de superficie lisa. Sin embargo, su atípico diseño se ha convertido en todo un enigma para los investigadores.

