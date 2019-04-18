Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Emisiones de CO2 El Parlamento Europeo aprueba que los camiones reduzcan un 30% su CO2 en 2030

La Eurocámara validó con 474 votos a favor, 47 en contra y once abstenciones esa legislación específica para vehículos pesados, a los que se atribuye el 22% de las emisiones registradas en las carreteras aunque sólo representan al 5% de los vehículos en circulación.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un camión cisterna con el mensaje 'Queremos ser una solución, nunca un problema' en su tanque durante la huelga de transportistas de combustible, en Matosinhos, Portugal. EFE/ Estela Silva

Un camión cisterna con el mensaje "Queremos ser una solución, nunca un problema" en su tanque durante la huelga de transportistas de combustible, en Matosinhos, Portugal. EFE/ Estela Silva

El Parlamento Europeo aprobó este martes la primera normativa de la Unión Europea (UE) para mitigar el impacto de los vehículos pesados en el calentamiento global, que obliga a los fabricantes de camiones a reducir sus emisiones de CO2 un 30% en 2030 respecto a 2019, con una senda intermedia del 15 % en 2025.

La Eurocámara validó con 474 votos a favor, 47 en contra y once abstenciones esa legislación específica para vehículos pesados, a los que se atribuye el 22% de las emisiones registradas en las carreteras aunque sólo representan al 5% de los vehículos en circulación.

La normativa establece también un sistema de "supercréditos" para recompensar a los fabricantes que apuesten por tecnologías más innovadoras hasta 2025, fecha a partir de la cual se establece un objetivo no vinculante de forma que los fabricantes con ventas por encima del 2% de camiones nuevos eléctricos y de hidrógeno podrán flexibilizar sus objetivos de reducción de CO2.

La nueva legislación comunitaria busca cumplir con los objetivos medioambientales adquiridos por la UE en virtud del Acuerdo de París de 2015 y llega después de que en diciembre los colegisladores de la Unión decidieran fijar para 2030 un objetivo de reducción de CO2 del 37,5% para los coches nuevos y del 31% para las furgonetas con respecto a 2021.

La organización ecologista Transport & Environment celebró la aprobación de la legislación y en concreto que se marque a los fabricantes el objetivo de producir para 2025 un 2% de camiones neutros en emisiones. Señaló que las nuevas normas supondrán un ahorro de cerca de 60.000 euros en combustible para cada camión en cinco años.

"La regulación ayudará a reducir la contaminación de nuestras carreteras y a mejorar la calidad del aire", declaró el ponente del texto, el medioambientalista holandés Bas Eickhout.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad