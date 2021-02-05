MadridActualizado:
España retomará el 24 de febrero los vuelos de deportación a Senegal de migrantes de ese país que han llegado de forma irregular a España, buena parte de ellos a través de Canarias, ha informado este viernes una fuente involucrada en la supervisión de la operativa de devoluciones.
Más de 23.000 migrantes llegaron en 2020 a Canarias en pateras o cayucos, en un año en el que el cierre de fronteras por las restricciones sanitarias que imponía la pandemia de la covid-19 hizo imposible durante meses aplicar los acuerdos de devolución.
Las autoridades de Nuakchot aceptan que les sea entregado cualquier irregular, con independencia de su nacionalidad
En la fachada atlántica de África, España tiene acuerdos de devolución de migrantes con Marruecos, Senegal y Mauritania, este último especialmente amplio, porque las autoridades de Nuakchot aceptan que les sea entregado cualquier irregular, con independencia de su nacionalidad, si ha salido de su costa o cruzado su país.
Hasta la irrupción de la covid-19 en el primer trimestre de 2020, España realizó varios vuelos de devolución de inmigrantes a Nuadibú (Mauritania), con nacionales de Mali, Guinea Conakry, Senegal y Mauritania, entre otros países, como revelaron después los informes publicados al respecto por el Defensor del Pueblo.
Tras más de un semestre paradas, las devoluciones a Mauritania se reactivaron el 10 de noviembre, con un vuelo en el que fueron trasladados desde Gran Canaria a Nuadibú 22 inmigrantes: 20 ciudadanos de Senegal, uno de Guinea Conakry y uno de Mauritania.
El delegado del Gobierno en Canarias, Anselmo Pestana, ha confirmado esta semana que siguen realizándose estas operaciones a Mauritania y que se han restablecido las deportaciones de migrantes marroquíes a su país de origen, estas últimas con un ritmo de 80 personas a la semana, embarcadas de 20 en 20 en cuatro vuelos regulares que comunican Canarias con el Reino Alauí.
Y también ha avanzado que "en breve" se pondrán en marcha de nuevo los acuerdos de devolución con Senegal. Las fuentes consultadas han precisado que eso ocurrirá antes de que termine el mes, el día 24, con un vuelo Madrid-Dakar con escala en Canarias.
