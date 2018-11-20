Esperanza Aguirre, de azote contra Carmena a improvisada beneficiaria de sus reformas

Esperanza Aguirre, la que fuera presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y una de las más furibundas detractoras de las reformas urbanísticas planteadas por el equipo de Carmena, ha sido curiosamente una de las primeras personas en hacer uso del nuevo mobiliario urbano.
Se trata de los 143 bancos —33 de madera y 110 de piedra— que el consistorio ha ido distribuyendo a lo largo de la recién reformada Gran Vía. En concreto la exmandataria tuvo a bien hacer un alto en el camino y reposar junto a una amiga en uno de los modelos de madera, banco que además de modulable puede hacer las veces improvisado chaise longue.
Estos bancos fueron ideados por el arquitecto Marcos Plazuelo bajo el título Yo tenía tres sillas en mi casa. Los de granito, por su parte, son bloques macizos que tienen doble función: que la gente se siente y que sirvan a la vez de barrera "antiterrorista" porque impiden la entrada de vehículos a la acera. Cada bloque de granito pesa 560 kilos.
La remodelación de la arteria de la capital se ha convertido en un símbolo del gran proyecto de la primera legislatura de Manuela Carmena: el cierre al tráfico del centro para reducir la contaminación y hacer de Madrid una ciudad más "paseable". Un proceso de remodelación que —paradójicamente— ha servido para que descanse una de sus más reconocidas antagonistas.
