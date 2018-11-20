Público
Sánchez admite que su "vocación de agotar legislatura" se verá "acortada" si no saca adelante los Presupuestos

El presidente del Gobierno dice en un acto organizado por la revista 'The Economist' que la convocatoria electoral la decidirá "sólo en base a un único objetivo: al interés general del país".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el el foro organizado por la revista 'The Economist'. EFE/J.J. Guillén

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha reconocido este martes que, si no consigue sacar adelante los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2019, su "vocación de agotar la legislatura" se verá "acortada".

Sánchez se ha pronunciado así durante su intervención en un foro económico organizado por la revista británica The Economist, un día después de que ayer el secretario general del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, especulase con la posibilidad de un súperdomingo electoral el 26 de mayo con generales, europeas, autonómicas y locales.

Sánchez ha subrayado que como presidente del Gobierno decidirá cuándo convocar elecciones generales "en base a un único interés, el interés general del país". "No lo voy a a hacer ni en aras del interés de mi partido ni por supuesto porque lo indique mi partido u otro", ha enfatizado.

En todo caso, ha asegurado que su "vocación" sigue siendo intentar llegar a acuerdos con "todos los grupos", si bien ha lamentado que PP y Cs no quieran saber "absolutamente nada" de las cuentas públicas y que los partidos independentistas planteen "exigencias que nada tienen que ver" con los Presupuestos y que son "imposibles de asumir por un presidente del Gobierno de cualquier estado democrático de derecho".

"Están intentando judicializar la política, es inaceptable para cualquier presidente", ha recalcado.

