Este viernes podrán volver a circular dentro de la M-30 los vehículos sin etiqueta

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid anuncia la vuelta al escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, lo que supone que la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40 estará limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recupera el escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, con lo que la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora. /EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha anunciado para mañana, viernes, la vuelta al escenario 1 del protocolo anticontaminación, en el marco del cual la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, estará limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora.

El Gobierno local, que recomienda el uso del transporte público, ha informado de la adopción de esta medida y explica que obedece a que la previsión de ventilación atmosférica es desfavorable pese a haber mejorado los niveles de contaminación.

Este jueves se mantiene el nivel 2 del protocolo, activado este miércoles, que prohíbe circular por la M-30 y por su interior a todos los coches sin distintivo ambiental de la DGT, es decir los de gasolina anteriores a 2000 y los diésel previos a 2006.

Además de las restricciones a la circulación, en el escenario 2 solo pueden aparcar en el servicio de estacionamiento regulado (SER) los coches con etiqueta Eco y Cero Emisiones y no se pueden superar los 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 ni en los accesos.

La Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) ha reforzado 55 de sus líneas de autobús para absorber el previsible aumento de demanda durante el escenario 2.  El Ayuntamiento anunciará antes del mediodía de mañana las medidas a aplicar el próximo sábado, día 19.

Los ciudadanos pueden obtener información de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web http://madrid.es y redes sociales.

El nuevo protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación tiene como objetivo mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y, por tanto, aumentar la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación.

Estas medidas están dirigidas muy especialmente a la protección de los colectivos más vulnerables como niños, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios, o mujeres embarazadas.

