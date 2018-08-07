Un caza Eurofighter español ha disparado este martes accidentalmente un misil durante una misión de adiestramiento en la que también participaban dos aviones militares franceses en una zona al suroeste de Estonia.
El Ministerio de Defensa ha informado a través de una nota de prensa de que el misil aire-aire no ha alcanzado a ninguna aeronave y que, tras el incidente, los aviones regresaron sin novedad a la Base Aérea de Siauliai, situada en Lituania.
El disparo se ha producido durante un ejercicio de adiestramiento habitual para los aviones destacados en el marco de la operación de Policía Aérea en el Báltico, y en el que participa el destacamento español Vilkas Bap-47.
Pese a tratarse de un hecho fortuito, el Ministerio ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer la causa exacta del incidente en que se han visto implicados dos Eurofighter españoles y dos Mirage 2000 franceses.
