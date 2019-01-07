Público
Euskadi Un disparo de pistola atraviesa la ventana de un caserío de Amurrio

En la vivienda reside una familia vinculada a la izquierda abertzale que tenía colocada en la ventana una bandera en favor del aceramiento de presos.

Ayuntamiento de Amurrio. ARCHIVO

Un disparo de una pistola atravesó este pasado domingo por la mañana la ventana de un caserío de Amurrio, en Alava, en el que reside una familia vinculada a la izquierda abertzale.

La Ertzaintza ha identificado a una persona por su presunta vinculación con los hechos.

El Departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco ha confirmado que, sobre las 11.15 horas de este domingo un proyectil fue disparado contra la ventana de un caserío del concejo de Lezama. El disparo rompió el cristal.

Al parecer, en la vivienda reside una familia vinculada a la izquierda abertzale que tenía colocada en la ventana una bandera en favor del aceramiento de presos.

Algunos medios locales, como Naiz.info, sugieren que el autor del disparo ha sido identificado y se trataría de un exagente de la Policía.

