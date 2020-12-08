La Policía Nacional ha desarticulado en el barrio San José de Zaragoza dos talleres textiles clandestinos regentados por la misma propietaria que ha sido detenida por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores.
Según el Periódico de Aragón, la mujer, de origen chino, explotaba a compatriotas en las instalaciones, donde trabajaban al menos once migrantes sin contrato de trabajo y en situación irregular.
La investigación ha sido llevada a cabo por funcionarios de la Unidad Contra Redes de Inmigración y Falsedades Documentales (UCRIF) de la Jefatura Superior de Aragón en colaboración con la Inspección Provincial de Trabajo y Seguridad Social de Zaragoza.
Estas actuaciones policiales dieron comienzo el pasado 2 de septiembre de 2020, cuando, a requerimiento de la Inspección Provincial de Trabajo y Seguridad Social de Zaragoza, realizaron una inspección conjunta en el único taller que existía en esa fecha propiedad de la ahora detenida.
La Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad impuso ya sanciones a la acusada por encontrarse en el taller a tres ciudadanos trabajando sin alta en seguridad social y sin autorización de residencia y trabajo.
La segunda fase de la investigación se desarrolló el pasado 26 de septiembre, entonces se detectó otro local en la misma zona, donde realizaban la misma actividad laboral. En esta ocasión, se encontraron a ocho ciudadanos en la misma situación que los anteriores.
