Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram sufren una caída a nivel mundial durante tres horas

La interrupción en el servicio se ha hecho trending topic en Twitter con el hashtag #WhatsAppDown. 

Logo de Facebook. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Las redes sociales Facebook, Instagram y el servicio de mensajería WhatsApp han estado sufriendo problemas técnicos a nivel mundial durante la jornada del domingo. 

La noticia ha saltado a través de usuarios quejándose a través de Twitter, así como la web DownDetector, que advierte de un funcionamiento irregular de estas redes. 

Rápidamente se ha hecho TT en Twitter #WhatsAppDown, en referencia a los problemas en el servicio de mensajería. Antes del colapso total, las redes sociales ya habían dado problemas, de las que los usuarios se habían quejado. 

Anteriormente, el pasado 14 de marzo, se produjo una caída parcial de Facebook que también afectó a Instagram y WhatsApp y que duró 22 horas, siendo una de las más largas de la historia de la compañía estadounidense

En aquella ocasión la firma que dirige Zuckerberg explicó que la incidencia fue causada por un "cambio en la configuración del servidor" que tuvo repercusiones en países de prácticamente todo el mundo.

Tras dos horas, el servicio volvió a funcionar con regularidad. 

